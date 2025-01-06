Karnataka CM hints at some people involved in 'Naxal' activities surrendering in days ahead

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday hinted at the possibility of some people involved in "Naxal" activities surrendering before the state authorities in the days ahead. This amid reports that a few suspected Maoists are said to have expressed a wish to return to the mainstream.

According to sources, few among those involved in Naxal activities have made a move in this direction following efforts by the state committee to oversee the implementation of the rehabilitation policy to assimilate/surrender Left-wing extremists.

"I have called on the Naxals to surrender. I have issued a statement. I feel that they will mostly have a transformation of mind," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

Asked if the Naxals have agreed to surrender, he said, "they haven't spoken to me, but there is a possibility of surrender." The CM had recently appealed to the Naxalites (Maoists) involved in violent activities to surrender and join the democratic mainstream.

He had then said that the government had already formulated a surrender policy for Naxals, adding that this policy will be simplified and effectively implemented.

On November 18, 2024, Maoist leader Vikram Gowda was killed in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force at Peetabailu village in Hebri in Udupi district. PTI KSU KH