Karnataka CM inaugurates first phase of Yettinahole drinking water project

Hassan (Karnataka), Sep 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the first phase of an ambitious Rs 23,251.66 crore drinking water project at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshapur taluk of the district.

According to officials, 'Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project' is planned to be completed by March 31, 2027.

"This is a very important programme in the history of Karnataka after Almatti (dam)," Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also Water Resources Minister, told PTI Videos on the occasion.

"Through this programme, (Yettinahole project), nearly 6,657 villages, 27 taluks and 56 assembly segments will benefit from drinking water. More than 247 taluk tanks will be filled. It is a very prestigious project," he said.

The project envisages lifting of 24.01 TMC of water available during the monsoon from Yettinahole, Kadumane Hole, Keri Hole and Hongada halla coming under western ghats in Sakaleshapura taluk to mitigate the problem of acute drinking water in drought-prone areas especially in Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts and other needy areas of Hassan, Ckikkamagaluru, Tumkuru, Ramanagara and Bangalore Rural districts, officials said. PTI AMP RS AMP KH