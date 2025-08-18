Karnataka CM inaugurates new Hebbal flyover loop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed loop at the Hebbal flyover here, aimed at easing traffic congestion for vehicles heading from K R Puram to Mehkri Circle.

According to officials, the 700-metre ramp built at a cost of 80 crore in just seven months is open to vehicular traffic from today onwards.

After inaugurating the loop at the Hebbal flyover, the CM said his government is striving tirelessly to provide a signal-free transportation system for commuters through various infrastructure projects like flyovers and metro.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Shivakumar shared pictures of him riding the restored Yezdi on the new loop of the flyover.

"Breezing through traffic at Hebbal Junction! The new Hebbal Flyover Loop, inaugurated today, will be a game changer for people commuting via Hebbal Junction. A 700 metre ramp built at a cost of 80 Cr in just seven months, will reduce traffic congestion by 30 per cent and improve commute quality," he said.

"Also relived my college days by riding my old Yezdi RoadKing. Dear Bengalureans, we’re committed with deep passion, and we will deliver," he added. PTI AMP ROH