Karnataka CM justifies killing of Maoist leader in encounter

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday appeared to justify the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), noting that he faced multiple criminal cases and also chose to ignore the government's direction to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

"There is a standing order. We have said that if they (Naxals) surrender they will be given all the facilities. He (Gowda) did not surrender. Kerala government had announced Rs 25 lakh reward on him, our government had announced Rs 5 lakh reward," Siddaramaiah said, in response to a question on some "intellectuals" expressing doubts about the encounter on Monday.

"You should appreciate it (the encounter). Should Naxalism remain or go?" he asked.

Gowda (46) was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between the ANF and a group of Maoists near Peetebailu village in Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district.

According to officials, he was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders from Karnataka, facing 61 cases, including murder and extortion, in the state and 19 in Kerala. PTI KSU RS RS