Karnataka CM lashes out at Governor, says he is functioning as 'puppet' of Centre, BJP-JD(S)

Mysuru, Aug 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lashed out at the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for issuing him a show-cause notice and accused him of functioning as a "puppet" of the central government and the BJP-JD(S).

Siddaramaiah described as "illegal and against Constitution '' the issue of notice asking him why sanction for prosecution against him should not be given in the case of alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The Chief Minister denied any wrongdoing in the alleged 'scam.' "My role is not there. Where is my role ?", he told reporters here.

He charged the central government with "misusing Raj Bhavan '' and alleged attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government.

"The Governor is completely functioning as a puppet of the central government, BJP-JD(S)," Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka government on Thursday advised the Governor to withdraw the show-cause notice.