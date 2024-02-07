Karnataka CM lead Congress protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders from Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the Centre alleging "injustice" meted out to the state in devolution of taxes.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, several MPs, ministers and MLAs from the state took part in the protest.

The Congress alleged that "injustice" has been meted out to Karnataka in tax devolution and grants-in-aid over the past few years.

The protesters demanded that the Centre set right the losses to the tune of Rs 1.87 lakh crore allegedly incurred by Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission.

Siddaramaiah said this protest is not against the BJP but the discrimination against Karnataka.

Dismissing the BJP's allegation that the protest was aimed at raking up the north-south divide, he said the Congress wants the country to be united but there should be no discrimination against the southern states.

"We are raising the issue of discrimination meted out by the government of India to the state of Karnataka and other southern states," Siddaramaiah said while addressing the protesters.

"This is why I had written a letter to all the MPs of the BJP and the JD(S) asking them to participate in this agitation," he said.

The chief minister said the formula used to devolve taxes to the states, especially Karnataka, under the 14th Finance Commission was changed by the 15th Finance Commission and called for reverting to the old formula to stop the loss of revenue for his state.

He said they would also submit a representation to the new Finance Commission for adopting the formula used by the 14th Finance Commission.

Shivakumar said Karnataka ranks second in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection and is the biggest contributor to the country's revenue.

"We are asking for our rights, we are asking for our share. The Karnataka government had sought drought relief funds from the Centre but not even a single rupee was given," he said.

"We are the voice of Karnataka. We demand justice," Shivakumar said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said top leaders from Karnataka protested at the Jantar Mantar to safeguard the interests of the whole state.

"The Prime Minister talks big about 'cooperative federalism', but as usual that is just a jumla. His anti-democratic, anti-people views are evident in the repeated ANYAY to Karnataka, as well as other Opposition-ruled states — drought relief funds denied; food grains denied; projects delayed," he said in a post on X while sharing his statement.

He said Karnataka and the "Congress demand NYAY - the immediate release of all funds rightfully due".

"This is not a political protest by the Congress Party against the BJP, but a protest by the entire state to highlight unfair treatment by the Modi Government, urging all Indians to take notice of this injustice. The state government has invited all parties to join the protest to demand justice for Kannadigas, and defend the Constitutional principle of federalism," Ramesh said in a statement.

"The economic 'anyay' done to Karnataka by the Modi Government since 2014 are numerous, totalling thousands of crores of funds diverted unfairly," he alleged.

He claimed that the starkest examples of this "anyay" is that drought relief funds have been denied to Karnataka, as 223 out of 236 talukas of the state are grappling with the effects of drought, with 123 experiencing severe drought conditions.

Karnataka needs Rs 17,900 crore as compensation, and farmers have lost crops worth Rs 35,000 crore, but not a single rupee has been released by the Centre to address this critical situation, he said.

Ramesh said rice for the "Anna Bhagya" scheme was denied, after the Modi government on June 13, 2023, in a move of the Modi Government discontinued the direct sale of rice and wheat from the central pool to State governments.

"This was a direct attack to prevent implementation of the Karnataka government's Anna Bhagya Yojana. Denying Kannadigas the right to free grains just because they voted for the Congress Party is the height of anti-national behaviour, especially by the Prime Minister," he said.

Ramesh also alleged that Karnataka receives only Rs 12 out of every Rs 100 in taxes paid to the Centre, with the rest held by the Modi government. Under new formulas adopted by the 15th Finance Commission, Karnataka's share of funds has fallen from 4.71 per cent to 3.65 per cent, representing a loss of over Rs. 1.87 lakh crore, he claimed.

"This consistent decline in the state's share highlights a growing injustice towards Karnataka. While Karnataka is facing the worst of the anti-federal policy of the Modi Government today, there has been a sustained attack on federalism across the country," he alleged.

The Congress leader said since 2014, the share of tax revenue collected as ‘cess’ or ‘surcharge’ has grown, from just around 10 percent to over 26 percent.

"Today, all Kannadigas, all Indians, and the Indian National Congress have a simple demand: Prime Minister Modi, end this 'anyay-kaal' for Karnataka and all Opposition states, and immediately release the funds that are rightfully due," Ramesh said.

On February 8, CPI(M) veteran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his cabinet colleagues, will stage a protest in Delhi against the Centre's alleged negligence towards the southern state.