Karnataka CM meets PM, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh & Nirmala Sitharaman

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

This was his first meeting with the PM, after the Congress came to power in the state under his leadership, following Assembly polls in May.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Siddaramaiah met Modi at the Parliament building and held discussions.

He also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it said.

Chief Minister's political secretary K Govindaraj and state's special representative in Delhi T B Jayachandra were present at these meetings.

Siddaramaiah also called on Congress National President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and held discussions.

On Wednesday, he participated in a meeting of state Congress leaders and Ministers with the central party leadership to discuss the party's strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections. PTI KSU RS KSU ROH