Karnataka CM orders crackdown on cybercrime, drugs; warns police against misconduct

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday cautioned against the involvement of police in criminal activities, while raising concerns over the rising tide of cybercrime and drug trafficking in the state.

Highlighting the need for tightening legal frameworks to combat cybercrime and drugs, he called for a higher standard of vigilance and effectiveness from the police force in dealing with such cases.

The CM was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the annual conference of police officers here.

"The police department is working well in some stations, while in others it is not. Policemen are involved in about 88 cases... Such things tarnish the reputation of the state government and the police department," Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that the crime rate in the state has been on the decline since 2003, he said Kavithal police station in Raichur district has been ranked third among the best police stations in the country.

The CM emphasised that no crime can occur without the knowledge of the police sub-inspector, ASP, DySP and ACP.

"It has been clearly instructed that the police should work vigilantly. The weak should be protected. It has been instructed that they should not work like puppets in the hands of the powerful." According to him, cases of theft, extortion, robbery, and murder are decreasing, but cybercrime and drug crimes are not. If the police work vigilantly and efficiently, the state can be declared drug-free.

"... the government has announced to make Karnataka a drug-free state. If the police work vigilantly and efficiently, the state can be made drug-free. In addition, the youth can also be protected," he added.

The CM took a hard line on foreign traffickers, calling for their immediate deportation. "The state can be made drug-free if drug sellers are interrogated or drug addicts are questioned, and the drug network is detected. If the suppliers are brought to trial, it will be known who the manufacturers and suppliers are." "It has been instructed to do this work immediately in all police stations. If foreigners are released on bail and remain here, there is a high possibility of them committing the same crime again. Therefore, it has been instructed to send the foreigners to their countries without any delay," he said.

Demanding accountability from police officers who fail to intercept drugs, he said, "If the Maharashtra police can come to Bengaluru and detect drugs, why can't the state police do it? The state police have failed to detect this, and instructions have been given to take action against the police concerned." Responding to media queries regarding allowing IPL matches at Chinnaswamy stadium, the Chief Minister said that a sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Home Minister to follow up on the recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha's Commission.

"They (Karnataka State Cricket Association) should implement the short-term recommendations immediately and the rest in the long term. The recommendations should be implemented," he said.

Matches were stopped at the Chinnaswamy stadium after a stampede outside it during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4 last year in which 11 people died.

On the recent clashes in Ballari in which one person was killed, Siddaramaiah assured that action will be taken against the accused after the investigation report comes.

"The case has been handed over to the CID. Since Ballari is a sensitive area, the district SP was suspended because he was not at the spot when the incident occurred. Action will be taken against the accused after the investigation report comes," he said.

Tension had prevailed in parts of Ballari on January 1 night after supporters of Ballari City Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner installation issue. The situation turned violent with alleged stone-pelting and firing of bullets, leaving one person, a Congress worker, dead.

Regarding the case of Congress leader Rajiv Gowda, accused of abusing a woman Municipal Commissioner in Sidlaghatta, the Chief Minister said that he is absconding and will be arrested.

Directions have been given to take action against him as per the law, he said that "no one is above the law, irrespective of the party." PTI KSU ROH