Karnataka CM presents supplementary estimates of Rs 3,352.57 cr

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday approved the Supplementary Estimates (First Instalment) aggregate to Rs 3,352.57 crore.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the supplementary estimate in the House.

He said the supplementary estimate is a mere 0.78 per cent of the state budget.

When the opposition BJP leader R Ashoka sought to know how the funds would be arranged for the supplementary estimates, Siddaramaiah said it will be arranged through reprioritisation of expenditure, taxes, probable savings in expenditure and borrowings. PTI GMS GMS KH