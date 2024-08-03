Karnataka CM promises to build 100 houses for Wayanad victims, philanthropists pitch in

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that his government will construct 100 houses for victims of landslide-hit Wayanad.

Taking to the social media post 'X', Siddaramaiah said in light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala.

"I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope," he said.

Sharing Siddaramaiah's post on 'X', Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said he is deeply grateful to the people and the government of Karnataka for their generous support during these difficult times in Wayanad.

"Your commitment to building 100 houses for the victims of the tragic landslide is a significant step towards rehabilitation efforts. The compassion and solidarity of Indians are the strengths that Wayanad needs right now," he added.

As many as 215 people have died and over 500 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the small hours of July 30.

Around 300 people are suspected to be missing, and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the industrialists of the state and private organisations have also come forward to help in various ways.

The Mysuru district administration, along with a team of doctors, has provided 15 freezer boxes, four tractor-mounted compressors, jackhammers, 500 body bags, 15 emergency light systems, 40 stretchers, five steel cutters, ten gas cutters, 2040 napkins, 1000 gloves, 2050 masks, 1000 bottles of sanitizers, and health department medicines.

The Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL) has provided 250 ml water bottles, 100 raincoats, 500 bottle sanitizers, 15 tents, 1000 PPE kits, 5000 gloves, 3000 3-ply masks, and 8000 N-95 masks.

Volvo has contributed 2000 packs of sanitary pads, 100 PPE kits, and two trucks.

Member organisations of the Electronic City Industrial Association (ELCIA) and Pranav Foundation have provided 40 stretchers, 250 body bags, 1000 N-95 masks, 500 bottle sanitizers, 1000 gloves, and one truck.

Biocon and partner organisations Narayana Health and Syngene have sent 2200 masks, 100 high-quality raincoats, 400 liters of sanitizer, five cartons of bedsheets and clothes, and 250 PPE kits.

Ashaya Trust and Utishtha Swayam Seva Organization have provided 1,000 blankets, tarpaulins, two ambulances, and financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised all the humanitarian organisations for providing relief materials, medical equipment, and other assistance to Wayanad.