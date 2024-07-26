Karnataka CM rebuts opposition charge over MUDA ''scam'', denies role

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday strongly defended himself in connection with the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to his wife Parvathi, and asserted that neither he or his family has any role in it.

He accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of making politically motivated allegations against him out of "hate and revenge", with an intention to "put a black mark on his image", as they are unable to digest that he has become Chief Minister for the second time.

Siddaramaiah also said that the Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has sought a report from the government regarding the alleged irregularities in MUDA and a report will be sent "as everything is totally and absolutely legal." "Is there any role of either mine or my wife or my brother-in-law in this? Our land was taken (by MUDA) , sites were made and they were allocated to others. So MUDA gave us (alternate sites) as given to others, after accepting their mistake. What is illegality in this? " Siddaramaiah asked while giving a detailed statement to the allegations made against him by BJP-JD(S).

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "Absolutely my role is not there. It is totally and absolutely legal. BJP and JD(S) are indulging in false propaganda for the sake of politics and trying to defame me personally, unable to digest that I have become the Chief Minister for the second time, and as they have lost the 2023 assembly polls and faced a setback in 2024 Lok Sabha polls." It is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout. The controversial scheme envisages allotting 50 per cent of developed land to the land loser in lieu of undeveloped land acquired for forming layouts.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said several leaders from the opposition parties or their family members or relatives or friends or supporters have also been given alternative sites, and they included Union Minister and JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, BJP MLC Manje Gowda, JD(S) MLA and former Minister G T Deve Gowda, BJP MLC and former Minister H Vishwanath, former JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh.

"I'm not saying all of this was done wrongly, it has been done in accordance with law, as given in this case (to CM's wife).... We will give these documents to the judicial commission and they will look into these allotments," he said, adding that Kumaraswamy has even sought for more alternative sites recently stating that his lands were acquired, and it is being looked into.

Pointing out that he first became MLA in 1983 and Minister in 1984, Siddaramaiah said: "as legislator, Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister, I have been in politics for more than 40 years, it is 40 years since I became Minister first, so far there is no single black spot on my name (image). My political life is an open book." Responding to charges questioning the legality of 3.16 acres of his wife's land that was acquired by MUDA, he said, BJP and JD(S) say this land attracts provisions of Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, known as the PTCL Act, which is "totally false", as Ninga alias Jawara, the earlier owner of the land, had purchased it through auction in 1935.

The 3.16 acres is a "self acquired" property, which later came to Ninga's third son Devaraj and he became the absolute owner of the property with the consent of other family members and siblings, he said. From him, Mallikarjuna Swamy (CM's wife Parvathi's brother) acquired this land. "As this is a self acquired property and not a grant by the government, it doesn't attract PTCL Act." Further noting that this land was acquired by MUDA and preliminary notification was issued in 1992 and final notification in 1997, the CM said, based on Devaraj's application the land was subsequently denotified on the recommendation of a government committee, along with 19 other cases.

In 2004 Devaraj sold the property to Mallikarjuna Swamy and in 2005 it was converted from agricultural land to non agricultural, he said, adding, in 2010 Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted the land to his sister Parvathi.

MUDA subsequently, without the consent of the land owner, formed sites on it and distributed to others, following which Parvathi moved an application to MUDA in 2014 seeking alternative sites in lieu of her land utilised by it illegally, he said and add: "we did not ask alternative sites in any particular area. MUDA accepted its mistake and allotted 14 sites of different dimensions in Vijayanagara 3rd and 4th stage to Parvathi in lieu of their land utilised by it." Sites allotted to Parvathi totaled to 38,284 sq ft, as against 3.16 acres of her land utilised, which measures to a total 1.48 lakh sq ft, and at the time of allotment of site the MUDA board had members from all parties including BJP and JD(S), he said, adding, many were allotted sites like this under 50:50 formula, including in Vijayanagara.

The CM also said he had not mentioned this 3.16 acre in his 2013 election affidavit, but had subsequently mentioned it to Lokayukta. PTI KSU RS RS