Karnataka CM, Shivakumar meet Kharge, Rahul; policies to ensure social justice discussed

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday and reviewed ways to strengthen the state government policies to ensure social justice and economic empowerment of people of the state.

Party sources said alleged attempts to "destabilise" the Karnataka government by the BJP were also discussed.

There was also a discussion on how Karnataka has been allegedly sidelined in the Union Budget.

The issue of funds not being given to Bhadra irrigation project and Bangalore Peripheral Road Project was also discussed, sources said.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "We met the leaders of @INCKarnataka and had a detailed review on how to further strengthen the policies of the Congress government in the state to ensure social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress for the people." "The ideals and ideas of Basavanna and Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar shall remain the foundation of Karnataka's development," the Congress president said.

Besides Kharge, Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Congress' Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were also present during the meeting.