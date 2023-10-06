Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls BJP-JD(S) alliance for LS polls 'unholy'

Chitradurga (K'taka), Oct 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday termed the BJP-JD(S) alliance for next year's Lok Sabha elections as "unholy" and questioned the secular credentials of the Janata Dal (Secular) after joining hands with a "communal party".

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters in this district headquarters town, he said despite having the word 'Secular' in the party name, JD(S) has joined hands with "communal forces". "They are having an alliance with a communal party." "It is an unholy alliance, because till now BJP used to abuse JD(S) and JD(S) used to abuse the BJP, now they have come together. JD(S) has claimed that they have thrown away the ideology to save the party," Siddaramaiah said.

Last month, JD(S) had decided to ally with the saffron party following a meeting of H D Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda in New Delhi.

Hitting out at the BJP for sending a "fact-finding" committee to violence-hit area of the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, Siddaramaiah asked, "What fact finding will they do? What is there? regarding what they will find facts?" He said a criminal case has been registered against the miscreants involved in stone pelting on the day of Eid Milad procession, and instructions have been given to police to take merciless action against them irrespective of their religion or party affiliation. "We have instructed the police not to allow anyone to take law into their own hands." A fact-finding committee consisting of senior BJP leaders visited the violence-hit area of the Shivamogga on Thursday.

Advertisment

Responding to a question on BJP alleging that the Congress government has put a brake on development of the state for the sake of its guarantee schemes (pre-poll promises of the Congress party), the Chief Minister alleged that it is BJP, which has destroyed the economic situation of the state.

"It is they (BJP) who destroyed the state, what moral right do they have? Did we (Congress govt) take so much loan during our period? Was the committed expenditure this high (when Cong was in power earlier)? After destroying the state's economy they are now speaking, as they are now in the opposition," he said.

Noting that regular grants are being given to the legislators for development works, Siddaramaiah further said additional funds are not being allotted for fresh projects as of now.

"There is no shortage of funds for regular programmes, also for the five guarantee schemes," he added. PTI KSU RS KSU ROH