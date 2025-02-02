Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah cancels tour due to knee pain

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cancelled his planned visit to Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara on Sunday due to knee pain.

"The Chief Minister developed sudden knee pain and has gone to a private hospital for a check-up," an official told PTI.

The official mentioned that Siddaramaiah had previously received treatment for a ligament tear, which resurfaced on Sunday.

However, the official assured that it was a minor issue and that the Chief Minister is doing well, adding that there is no cause for concern. PTI GMS ROH