Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condoles deaths of devotees in Maha Kumbh stampede

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives during stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh and urged all Kannadigas at the Mela to stay cautious and safe amid reports about injury to some devotees from the state.

Multiple people were killed and many injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in UP early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Taking to social media post 'X', he said, "Saddened by the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj this morning, which claimed several lives. My condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the departed souls. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured." He assured that the state government will ensure safe return of devotees from Karnataka.

"Reports indicate some from our state are among the injured. Officials are working to ensure their safe return, and the government is making every effort for their well-being. I urge all Kannadigas at the Kumbh Mela to stay cautious and safe," he added.