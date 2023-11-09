Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM Shivakumar to campaign in Telangana tomorrow

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar will be campaigning for Congress candidates in poll-bound Telangana on Friday.

Siddaramaiah will address a public meeting in Kamareddy, where the Congress has fielded its State President A Revanth Reddy to take on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress chief, will participate in an election campaign in Kodad and Huzurnagar, according to the tour programme shared by his office. PTI GMS RS GMS ANE