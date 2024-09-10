Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah forms committee of Ministers to review scams during BJP govt

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday constituted a five-member ministerial committee to review and coordinate the action to be taken in connection with the ongoing probe by the state government and investigating agencies into various scams that have taken place, especially during the BJP rule.

The committee headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara has been asked to complete the task in two months time.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and Labour Minister Santosh Lad are the members of the committee.

Earlier in the day Parameshwara told reporters that during the BJP rule 20-25 scams have taken place, and all of them will be reviewed.

"A cabinet sub-committee was constituted during the previous cabinet (meeting), I have been made the Chairman for it. The Chief Minister has said that the report should be submitted in two months, we have started (the process). We have listed about 20-25 scams, we will review all of them," he said.

"....if they (BJP) indulge in vendetta politics, what should we do? we should also do politics, so we will seek reports and act on them," he said in response to a question whether the government became aggressive against the opposition's alleged scams, after they started targeting those in the ruling party in connection with various scams. PTI KSU ROH