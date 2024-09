Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday and wished him good health and happiness.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah posted a picture of him with Modi and said: "Warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Wishing you good health and happiness." PTI AMP RS RS