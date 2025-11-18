Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday inaugurated the 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 here.

Themed "Futurise", the three-day summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and innovators to explore emerging frontiers across DeepTech, Biotech & HealthTech, Semiconductors, and Startup Innovation.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, IT Minister Priyank Kharge and industry leaders like Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalkrishnan were among the dignitaries attending the summit.

Among the prominent foreign delegates are Nicholas Reece, Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Australia, Rafal Rosinski, Deputy Minister of Digitisation, Poland, Ilse Aigner, President, Bavarian State Parliament, Germany and Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Health and Care Services, Norway.

According to officials, the summit organised by the Karnataka Department of Electronics, IT and BT and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), will feature 10 focused conference tracks, including IT and DeepTech, Electro-Semicon, Digi Health & Biotech, India-USA Tech Conclave, and Global Collaboration and Startup Ecosystem. Sub-tracks include AI Universe, Defence & SpaceTech, Finverse, and Women in Leadership.

It will host over 80 knowledge sessions, more than 5,000 curated meetings, and welcome participants from 60 countries and all 30 states and Union Territories of India.

Further delegations from leading tech nations - USA, Cuba, Uruguay, Russia, UK, Israel, Belgium, Finland, France, EU, Dubai, Sharjah, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Thailand are participating.