Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inspects landslide area in Kodagu district

Kodagu (Karnataka), Aug 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday visited and inspected the landslide area of Srimangala Kutta in Ponnampet taluk in the district and held discussions with officials and locals here.

More than 20 families have lost their homes due to the collapse of the hill during the last week of July.

According to officials, the chief minister directed immediate completion of the suspension bridge construction, repair work, and road construction.

During his visit, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, briefed the chief minister about the effects of the landslide and the safety measures and works that are being undertaken. PTI AMP AMP KH