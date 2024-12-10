Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says Panchamasali representatives didn't turn up for discussion

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) Amid protests by Panchamasali Linayats' demanding higher reservation to the community, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he had called their representatives for discussion, but they did not turn up.

The CM said everyone has the right to protest in a democracy and his government is not opposed to it.

"I had asked them to come (for discussion). They did not come. I had asked ten (representatives) to come, they did not come. As the Assembly adjourned, I’m leaving," Siddaramaiah said.

When told that protesters have threatened to continue with the agitation, he said, "We are not opposed to protesting in a democracy. Everyone has a right to protest in a democracy and they are doing it." Panchamasali Lingayats, a sub-sect of the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, led by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, today staged a protest near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here demanding to be included in category 2A (15 per cent) of OBC reservation matrix. They are currently included under 3B (5 per cent).

Responding to a question on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s demand that Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, be declared a Union Territory, the CM said, "Mahajan committee report is final. If they repeatedly say that Belagavi belongs to Maharashtra, it is their stupidity. This is a childish statement. Karnataka government won’t tolerate it." PTI KSU GMS KH