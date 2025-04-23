Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams Centre over Pahalgam attack, calls it 'intelligence failure'

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the terror attack was a "planned one" and pointed to intelligence failure on the part of the Central government.

He also said he had asked the team of officials dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir to hire a special plane to bring back tourists from Karnataka stranded there.

"I feel this attack was a planned one. Whoever has done it, I condemn it. Terror attacks should not happen. Whichever caste or religion they are from, it is still the taking of a life. This is a major terror attack, which the Karnataka government strongly condemns," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He said he would not agree to any compromise on security and safety, and stressed that terrorists should be neutralised.

He reiterated his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, in which two tourists from Karnataka were among those killed.

"Already, I have sent a team of officials to Kashmir, including Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad. I have instructed them to hire a plane and bring the tourists safely back to the state. I had also asked them to bring the bodies of the two slain tourists in the same plane, but the Government of India has made arrangements to dispatch the bodies to the respective states," Siddaramaiah said.

The terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday claimed the lives of 26 people, largely tourists.