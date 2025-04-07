Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi over excise duty hike on fuel

Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase in central excise duty on fuel prices—on the very day the BJP launched the 'Janaakrosha Yatre' (Public Anger March) in Karnataka against price rise.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed the hypocrisy of the so-called 'Janaakrosha Yatre' launched by BJP leaders in Karnataka, by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas himself." "He has, in effect, confirmed what we’ve been saying all along—that these price hikes are the direct result of the Union Government’s anti-people economic policies." The CM asked the BJP leaders in Karnataka what they had to say about the fresh hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 and the Rs 50 increase in the price of a cooking gas cylinder.

"Even though crude oil prices are falling in the international market, the union government continues to raise fuel prices. BJP leaders owe the people of Karnataka an explanation," he claimed.

Siddaramaiah added that anyone with basic economic knowledge understands that the consistent rise in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices is the root cause behind the increasing cost of essentials—from rice, pulses, fish, meat, and vegetables to food served in restaurants.

"Yet, BJP leaders are trying to shift the blame onto us. But now, Prime Minister Modi himself has exposed their bluff," he alleged.

"Those who have embarked on this so-called ‘Janaakrosha Yatre’ now have only two options: either pressure the Prime Minister to roll back the price hikes or end their farce and return home. If they choose to continue this drama, they will surely face the real anger of the people," the CM claimed.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statements, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in Mysuru that the Rs 2 per litre hike in fuel prices will be absorbed by oil companies.

Joshi added that the Centre is not passing on the increase in petrol and diesel prices to consumers.

He said that the state government would receive Re 1 per litre from the increased central excise duty.

"The Congress leaders have quickly reacted to the Rs 2 increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel, but they should understand that the hike will not be passed on to consumers. The oil companies will absorb the Rs 2 increase," he clarified.

"The comments by Congress leaders were made even before knowing the details of the increase. I want to make it clear that the burden of the petrol and diesel hike will not fall on the people," Joshi assured.