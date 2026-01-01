Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to begin budget preparations from Jan

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Thursday said he will begin preparations for the state budget from January.

The 2026-27 budget is expected to be presented in March, official sources said.

"This month itself, January 2026," Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about the timeline for budget preparation.

The statement is significant as Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the budget indicates his continuation as CM, amid speculations about a leadership change in the state.

In November, Siddaramaiah had asserted that he would present his record 17th budget next year. He had presented his 16th budget in March 2025.

Speculation over a possible change in chief minister intensified after the Congress government completed half of its five-year term on November 20, fueled by the 2023 "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara had on Tuesday said that if the Congress high command plans any decision on the leadership issue, it should be taken before the budget preparation. PTI KSU SSK