Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to skip NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi due to 'prior engagement'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not attend the 10th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Minister is not boycotting the meeting, but he has a prior engagement in Mysuru," a source close to the CM told PTI.

The source said the Chief Minister has sent his address to the Governing council of the NITI Aayog to New Delhi.

He, however, did not clarify who would present Siddaramaiah's address in the meeting.