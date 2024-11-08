Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will quit soon, claims state BJP President Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, facing probe in the MUDA site allotment case, will resign soon.

Both Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress national President M Mallikarjun Kharge are also aware as to when the CM will quit, he said.

He termed Siddaramaiah's reported recent statement that he will continue as CM for the full term, as an attempt aimed at garnering votes from certain communities for the November 13 by-polls for three Assembly segments.

"The Chief Minister, who is an accused, is patting himself on his back. He is trying to instill confidence among legislators (Congress) that he will continue as CM, but Siddaramaiah knows what is the truth. D K Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge know when he will resign," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said at the time of election, to get the support of certain communities, such statements are made.

"I don't know whether it is right or not to say this repeatedly, but the Chief Minister's resignation has already been decided," he added.

The opposition has been demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation, following charges against him in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) site allotment case.

There were also behind-the-scenes political activities within the ruling Congress last month, with a few Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet holding closed door meetings, fueling speculation about leadership change. But such activities came to a halt following instructions from the party high command.

Stating that the stand of the Congress government and the Chief Minister on the Waqf issue and their conduct are being questioned by people and farmers of the state, Vijayendra said they should have responded to trouble faced by farmers.

"But, under the CM's insistence, Zameer Ahmed Khan (Waqf Minister) has taken the lead in robbing land from farmers, its implications will be felt in by-polls," he said.

People of the state are questioning the CM's "anti-farmer attitude", the conspiracy to loot the lands and properties of Mutts, and the "anti-Hindu behaviour" of this government, he further said. "All of this will become a curse for the Congress government and people will turn against them. Let there be no doubts." Vijayendra expressed confidence about BJP winning in Sandur and Shiggaon Assembly segments, and its alliance partner JD(S) emerging victorious in Channapatna. The three segments will go for by-polls on November 13.

"The Chief Minister and Ministers are somewhat aware that Congress will lose all the three segments..." he claimed. PTI KSU RS RS