Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's political secretary Govindaraj removed

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) MLC K Govindaraj has been relieved from the post of political secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, the government said on Thursday.

The decision is seen in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium here that killed 11 people.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials in connection with the stampede incident. PTI KSU KH