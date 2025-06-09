Karnataka CM slams Modi govt, says it deserves 'zero marks'

Mysuru (Karnataka), Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and said he would give it "zero marks" and alleged that it survived solely on "publicity". His sharp comments came in the wake of PM Modi completing 11 years in office today.

Addressing reporters here, the CM said it has been 11 years since PM Modi came to power but his government depends only on propaganda and survives on publicity.

"Who benefited from demonetization? He (Modi) said "Achche Din ayega" (Good Days will come), what happened? He promised to provide two crore jobs every year? What happened to that? He also assured to resolve farmers’ issues, what happened to that? Why did farmers protest for a year if their issues were being addressed?” he asked.

Siddaramaiah flayed the central government for not delivering on its promises, saying, "Most of the promises made by the Modi government were not fulfilled." Accusing the Modi government of "creating false propaganda", he said, "The media gives him excessive publicity....When our government announced guarantee schemes, they (BJP) claimed it couldn't be implemented and the state government would go bankrupt. But they copied the same schemes and implemented them in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi." Siddaramaiah also recalled that when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, he demanded 50 per cent devolution of taxes. "But what did he do after he became Prime Minister? and you (media) did not highlight all this," he alleged.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised to give Rs 5,300 crore, did they give it? The 15th Pay Commission recommended Rs 11,495 crore for the state, was that given? Isn't this major?..." he questioned.

"When we ask the BJP to demand justice for Karnataka, they remain silent. Instead, they continue spreading fake propaganda."