Karnataka CM suspends three officials following fire in cracker unit that claimed 14 lives

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered the suspension of Anekal Tahsildar, a jurisdictional police inspector and the regional fire officer in the wake of the blaze at a cracker godown-cum-shop in the border town of Attibele in Bengaluru Urban district that claimed 14 lives.

The chief minister also said notices had been issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district who issued the licence to the cracker shop owner as well as the Superintendent of Police, apparently seeking explanation about the incident that also left three people critically injured.

Siddaramaiah referred to Supreme Court guidelines on the use of green crackers, and said, "Action should be taken against those who are not following them." The chief minister said he has given direction to all the officers concerned to ensure that the provisions of the Explosives Act and the SC guidelines on use of green crackers are not violated.

The crackers were stocked in the godown-cum-shop at Attibele in view of the upcoming Dasara and Deepavali festivals. PTI GMS RS KH