Karnataka CM to inaugurate southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Police is organising a one-day conference here on Wednesday where all the Director Generals of Police of southern states as well as senior officers from the Central Police Organisations would participate.
This conference is a major milestone in regional coordination among various police forces in South India, an official release said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the 'South India DGP's Co-ordination Conference' in the presence of Home Minister G Parameshwara.
Director Generals of Police and Head of Police Forces of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep islands would be attending the conference.
The DG&IGP of Karnataka State is the Chairman of the conference.
Senior officers from the Central Police Organisations would also take part in the deliberations. A range of critical internal security issues that challenge the fundamentals of society would be discussed in the day-long conference.