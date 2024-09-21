Karnataka CM to inaugurate Yelahanka gas power plant on Sep 24

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Karnataka's first gas-based 370 MW capacity, 'Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant' (CCPP), a unique and significant addition to the energy infrastructure, is set to be commissioned on September 24, at Yelahanka, officials said on Saturday.

At a progress review meeting chaired by Energy Minister KJ George on Thursday, it was decided that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would inaugurate the plant on September 24 and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would also attend the event.

"Established by KPCL (Karnataka Power Corporation Limited), the plant will generate 236.825 MW through a gas turbine generator and 133.225 MW through a steam turbine generator, totalling 370.05 MW. The combined cycle pilot production process has already been completed," a statement by the office of the energy minister stated.

George emphasised the project's significance and said, "This is an important project for our government and KPCL. It is a matter of pride that a government organisation produces gas-based electricity for the first time in the state." Reflecting on the project's history, the energy minister said, "In 2016, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant. Now, with all work completed, he will inaugurate it, demonstrating our government's commitment to power generation. His vision and leadership have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition." At the curtain raiser event, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta highlighted the strides made under the Congress government in expanding the energy capacity.

"The previous administration did not establish any new gas plants in the state. However, with the focused efforts of our energy minister and KPCL, we are excited to announce the addition of a new gas plant to our energy portfolio. This development enhances reliability and improves our ability to manage power supply effectively.

"It marks a significant step toward a sustainable energy future and showcases our commitment to ensuring reliable power for all," he stated.

Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) is implementing the 370 MW Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant through its 100 per cent subsidiary company viz., KPC Gas Power Corporation Limited, the statement added. PTI AMP KH