Karnataka CM urges people to use green crackers to check pollution, avoid fire accidents

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday appealed to people of the state to use only green crackers to avoid fire accidents, and check pollution that can complicate the health of patients with respiratory and cardio-related ailments.

Greeting people on the occasion of Deepavali, he said the festival symoblises the journey from darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge.

The CM, however, advised people to be cautious while handling crackers in order to avoid any untoward incident due to carelessness.

Siddaramaiah reminded people to use only green crackers.

“The state government has given permission to use green crackers to check air and sound pollution, and fire accidents. Various chemicals used in the crackers lead to many health complications,” Siddaramaiah said in a video message.

“The air and sound pollution cause severe health hazard to those suffering from asthma, lung and heart diseases. Birds and animals undergo silent pain. Hence, I appeal to the citizens that they must use only green crackers,” he added.

Siddaramaiah’s message on crackers came against the backdrop of a major fire in a cracker godown-cum-shop at Attibele, the border town of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the outskirts of Bengaluru on October 8, which killed 14 people.

Every year, many people, especially children get eye injuries while bursting crackers.