Karnataka CMO row: BJP's Sunil Kumar demands forensic probe into 'fake' transfer note

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar has demanded a forensic probe into an allegedly forged document linked to the Karnataka Chief Minister's office, questioning the overall integrity and functioning of the administration.

This comes after the police registered a case on Friday following a complaint from the CMO over the circulation on social media of the fake note, which falsely claimed that a district health and family welfare officer in Mandya was posted as the deputy commissioner of excise in Mysuru.

The case was registered against an unidentified person at the Vidhana Soudha police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions relating to forgery and the use of forged documents.

The CMO has alleged that the act was carried out with malicious intent to bring disrepute to the chief minister and the Congress government in the southern state.

"If the letter bearing the Chief Minister's signature itself is fake, should we not reflect on how the Chief Minister's Office is functioning?" Kumar asked in a post on X on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karkala said the controversy raises serious questions on administrative oversight.

"This clearly shows that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is now focussed only on the chair and not on the functioning of his office," he alleged.

Demanding a forensic examination, Kumar said, "If this letter is fake, then the authenticity of the signature on it must also be established. Therefore, the signature should be subjected to examination by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to determine whether it is genuine or forged. It would not be surprising if this turns out to be a major 'letterhead' scam operating within the Chief Minister's Office." He further questioned the circumstances under which the document surfaced.

"Why did the Chief Minister sign a letter without a date? Who were the persons who got the letter signed? What benefit did they derive from it? All these aspects should come out through an investigation. Otherwise, the investigation ordered by Siddaramaiah would appear to be a 'kill the messenger' tactic," he said.

Noting that he had cited the letter believing it to be genuine, Kumar said, "Like Siddaramaiah, I too am a person in public life -- a responsible MLA in the opposition. Believing the letter I received to be genuine, I cited it as an example of administrative lapses in the government." He also said that those claiming the letter to be fake have a responsibility to seek a thorough probe.

"Those who argue that the letter is fake also bear some responsibility, because it carries the signature of the Chief Minister of the state. Before declaring the letter itself as fake, there should also be an investigation into the alleged 'letterhead' scam," Kumar added.

In his response to the development, Siddaramaiah on Friday described the creation and circulation of the fake note as a condemnable and very serious crime, and urged social-media users to verify information before sharing it, warning that spreading unverified content in the era of Photoshop or artificial intelligence (AI) could also amount to a crime. PTI GMS RC ROH