Karnataka: Coffee estate security guard killed in wild elephant attack

Madikeri (Karnataka), Jan 29 (PTI) A 72-year-old man died after he was attacked allegedly by a wild elephant on Thursday at a coffee estate in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latheef, a resident of Maliyeri village of Virajpet taluk, they said.

He was working as a security guard in the coffee estate, officials said.

According to forest department officials, at around 1 pm, a wild elephant entered the coffee estate and suddenly attacked Latheef, resulting in his instant death.

On receipt of the information, the Assistant Conservator of Forests, Virajpet Sub-Division, the Range Forest Officer, Virajpet Range, along with staff, immediately visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

The body was shifted to the Siddapur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, a senior department official said.

After completion of the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to his family, he said.

As per the Government Order, compensation of Rs 20 lakh is payable to the legal heir, the wife of the deceased, Nabeesa. Accordingly, the amount will be released to her, they added. PTI AMP SA