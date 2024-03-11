Karnataka collaborates with ClimateRISE Alliance to make state climate resilient

Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) Karnataka is set to collaborate with the ClimateRISE Alliance, a consortium of civil society organisations and think-tanks, to build sustainable and climate-resilient cities, Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission MV Rajeev Gowda announced on Monday.

According to him, the collaboration focuses on six pivotal themes. The agenda advocates integrated urban water management in Karnataka to address water scarcity, protecting water bodies and enhancing water quality across the state through a series of measures.

"Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC) is committed to making cities in Karnataka climate resilient. Our collaboration with ClimateRISE Alliance, and their wealth of knowledge, research, and analysis and on-ground experience, will lead to transformative initiatives that safeguard our urban environments and enhance the well-being of our communities," Gowda said.

The series of measures includes addressing knowledge, cost and skill gaps hindering rainwater harvesting and promoting the practice, developing aquifer and sub-aquifer-based understanding and plans for groundwater management.

Adopting a river basin approach for water management, utilising historical maps, satellite imagery and archival data to create comprehensive maps showing newer and traditional water sources and encouraging citizen participation through initiatives like 'Lake Mitras.' Developing comprehensive plans for wastewater collection and treatment with a reuse perspective.

It also laid emphasis on gender equity and inclusion to ensure all initiatives prioritise the needs and perspectives of women, marginalised groups and people of different abilities.

In a statement, it said the agenda also includes promoting quality pedestrian infrastructure and safe public spaces accessible within short distances. Adoption of strategies for bringing jobs and businesses closer to mass-transit, suitable provisions for mixed-land use and robust first and last-mile connectivity through public transport for creation of self-sufficient neighbourhoods (the "15 minute cities" concept).

Implementing passive cooling solutions and cool roofs to combat urban heat, particularly in northern Karnataka, informed by the Karnataka State Heat Wave Action Plan 2022 as well as conserving and restoring blue and green assets like water features and green spaces for urban flood resilience.

It would also focus on encouraging adoption of Karnataka Energy Conservation Building Codes and green building techniques by enabling access to affordable materials and technology solutions, promoting low-carbon mobility systems such as public transport and electric vehicles.

"Establishing an incubator focused on innovative ways to increase climate resilience in Karnataka. Initiating an accelerator program to encourage the participation of women in green jobs to facilitate the transition to a climate-progressive urban Karnataka," it said.

Developing and implementing a climate resilience roadmap for tier-two cities, focusing on reducing climate change risks and vulnerabilities, emphasis on citizen participation through institutional mechanisms for generating inputs, coordinating involvement, and localising and delivering on the climate resilience agenda and setting up a dedicated cell at the state level for climate action are some of the other agendas, according to the statement. PTI AMP ANE SS