Karnataka Cong MLA kicks up row over 'PM Modi's successor' remarks, BJP slams him

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage's remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successor have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP in the state.

Advertisment

Addressing a campaign meeting in Mamadapur village in Belagavi district, Kage said, "I too have the confidence about running the country ably. If Modi dies, will no one become the prime minister of the country? Is there no other person to become prime minister among the 140 crore population? Youngsters these days say only Modi, Modi..." Everyone wants Congress leaders like -- Laxman Savadi, Raju Kage, Satish Jarkiholi (all Congress MLAs) locally -- but want Modi at the Centre, the Kagwad MLA said on Tuesday. "There is no question of Modi. Will Modi come here to listen to your issues or us?" Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra sharply reacting to Kage's remarks, asked, "Why does Congress desire Narendra Modi ji's death?" In a post on 'X' on Thursday, he said, "Congress MLA Raju Kage has only outspoken the destructive mindset of Rahul Gandhi and Congress, who have a history of grabbing power based on the deaths of many innocent lives, like vultures ready to pounce on the deaths of precious lives." Vijayendra questioned Congress whether it desires Modi's death because he abrogated Article 370 and "saved" Kashmir, because he fulfilled the dream of hundreds of years by building Ram Mandir in the birthplace of Shri Ram, because he eradicated the terrorism and saved the nation from terrorists, because he built a strong nation economically, ranking India 5th globally, among others.

"The BJP, not based on individuals but on principles and ideologies, has grown into a massive political tree, based on the nationalistic ideals and nurtured by the hard work of our Patriotic Karyakarthas....Modi has strengthened the nation and established himself as a great leader and a competent administrator.

"People of this country have resolved to make him the PM again and want his continued leadership for Bharath," he said.

What else can be expected from Congress, who is unable to tolerate this and out of sheer desperation, is resorting to foreboding of ill and wishing bad for the PM, the BJP chief further said, adding, vicious minds can only speak vile and Congress MLA Raju Khage with this mindset has only spoken Congress ideology ill-boding about the PM. PTI KSU RS KH