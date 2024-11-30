Karnataka Congress expels party leader over sexual harassment case

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (PTI) Karnataka Congress leader B Gurappa Naidu, who has been booked for alleged sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman, was on Saturday expelled from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), disciplinary action committee Chairman K Rahaman Khan announced Naidu's expulsion from the party through a press release.

Sexual harassment case registered against him has been citied as the reason for the move.

Naidu, who is also the General Secretary of KPCC, has been booked under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The FIR was registered on November 26, based on the complaint by a 38-year-old woman, who worked as a teacher at a school where the suspect is the Chairman. PTI KSU ROH