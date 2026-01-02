Karnataka Congress forms delegation to visit Ballari to review situation after clashes

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Friday constituted a six-member delegation to visit Ballari, where clashes erupted over the installation of banners ahead of a statue unveiling programme.

Shivakumar, also the deputy chief minister, has instructed the delegation to visit Ballari immediately and submit a report after analysing the situation there.

"It has come to light that a Congress worker has died in an unfortunate incident that occurred recently during clashes between leaders of various political parties in Ballari city. Information has been received that this incident has led to a tense atmosphere in Ballari," Shivakumar said in a official communication as the State Congress President.

In order to comprehensively assess the situation at the local level in connection with this incident, six leaders are being deputed as a delegation, he stated.

"The KPCC delegation is requested to proceed to Ballari today itself, visit the place where the incident occurred, and, with the cooperation of local leaders, thoroughly assess the incident and collect all relevant information," it added.

One person died in the clashes that allegedly broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy over the installation of banners on Thursday evening, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordering an inquiry into the incident.

So, far four FIRs were registered in connection with the violent clashes, police said.

BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and former minister Sriramulu, and others were booked in connection with the clashes, they added. PTI AMP ROH