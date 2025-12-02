Karnataka: Congress leader R V Devaraj dies at 67

Bengaluru, Dec 2 (PTI) Congress leader and former MLA R V Devaraj passed away in Mysuru, party sources said on Tuesday.

He died at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack on Monday night, they said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death, saying the news of the passing of Devaraj—former MLA of the Chickpet Assembly constituency and a senior Congress leader—was deeply saddening.

"Devaraj, who was known for his ideological commitment and concern for the people, worked tirelessly for many years as a loyal and dedicated member of the Congress. He should have been with us for many more years," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

"I pray that the departed soul rests in peace and that strength is granted to his family members and admirers to bear this loss," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also said the news of Devaraj’s death had brought profound sorrow. "His contributions to the Chickpet constituency through politics and social service are immeasurable," he said in a post on 'X'.

Shivakumar said Devaraj’s passing was a great loss to the state’s politics and to the Chickpet constituency.

"May Devaraj’s soul attain peace. I pray that the Almighty grants strength to his family members and admirers to bear this grief," he added.

Devaraj, a three-time MLA, was elected from the Chamarajpet constituency on a Congress ticket in 1989 and 1999.

In 2004, he vacated the seat for then Chief Minister S M Krishna, who went on to win the election.

After the delimitation exercise, Devaraj returned to the Assembly in 2013, this time representing the Chickpet constituency. PTI AMP SSK