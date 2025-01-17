Karnataka Congress president post needs leadership capabilities: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the Congress state president's post he holds is not something that can be obtained by merely craving it.

Advertisment

He added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is aware of every development in the state, and there is no need for him to update him.

"I did not go searching for positions. These are roles that are earned through leadership and organisational capabilities," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"Such positions are offered based on these qualities in our party. I can't speak for other parties," he added.

Advertisment

He emphasised that such discussions should not take place in the media, as the party will handle them.

Shivakumar stated that Mallikarjun Kharge, hailing from Karnataka, is leading the party and has risen from block-level president to the national level.

"He (Kharge) has his eyes and ears everywhere and is aware of every development. I don't need to discuss this with him," Shivakumar said.

Advertisment

When asked whether he raised the issue of ongoing discussions in the party about changing the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, Shivakumar replied that there was no need, as he already has all the information.

This statement comes amid state Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi's call for a full-time Congress state president, citing that "Ministers are unable to devote time to party and organisational work."

Jarkiholi's press conference followed a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, where MLAs and ministers were given strict instructions not to speak to the media about leadership changes, cabinet expansion, or the demand for a new KPCC president.