Karnataka Congress to organise 'Tiranga Yatra' in support of armed forces

Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday said a 'Tiranga Yatra' will be organised here on May 9 to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces that carried out 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' will be organised from 9.30 am to 10.30 am on Friday, from KR Circle to Minsk Square near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that all political party leaders, activists, public, employees of government and private enterprises, writers, thinkers, film industry, representatives of organizations and institutions have been given an open invitation to participate in this yatra, which will be led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. PTI KSU ROH