Karnataka constitutes 72-member Greater Bengaluru Authority led by CM

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Karnataka Government on Tuesday constituted a 75-member Greater Bengaluru Authority to oversee the coordination of the newly formed five corporations. It will be led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In an order dated August 26, the government said the team is formed by exercising the powers conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 9 of the Greater Bangalore Administration Act, 2024 (Karnataka Act No. 36 of 2025).

While Siddaramaiah is the Ex-officio Chairman, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Development of Bengaluru, Government of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, will be the Ex-officio Vice-Chairman.

Union Ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs and Member of Rajya Sabha (Karnataka State), state Ministers as well as MPs and MLAs representing the city are named as Ex-officio Members.

Mayors of the newly constituted five corporations will also be the Ex-officio-members.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday by the Urban Development Department, M Maheshwar Rao, who was until now the Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is appointed as the Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority with immediate effect.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, that allowed for creation of up to seven city corporations to manage the city, came into effect from May 15, and the Greater Bengaluru Area was limited to the area that was covered by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Accordingly, the government has decided to constitute five city corporations in the 'Greater Bengaluru Area': Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, and Bengaluru Central City Corporation.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act also provides for a constitution of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination, and 30 months terms for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. PTI JR KSU SA