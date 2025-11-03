Karnataka 'controlled by two mediocre sons', charges BJP MP Siroya

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday attacked Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, alleging that the state was being "controlled by two mediocre sons" who "stoke needless controversy" and "ride roughshod over all seniors" in their party and in the government.

He alleged that despite being "arrogant" and violating their own high command's guidelines, they are tolerated.

"One is not sure if the two act independently or are mouthpieces of their fathers? From my many political interactions, I have learnt that the two sons are intensely disliked by their own partymen. They are being tolerated because their fathers are in power. The moment their fathers step down, I am told, the reality for these two sons may become very different. If one son now acts like a super Congress President, the other acts like a super Chief Minister," Siroya said in a post on 'X'.

Priyank Kharge is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while Yathindra is the son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The BJP MP claimed that, despite all the controversies, both their fathers don't seem to have the ability to stop them or correct them.

"Perhaps they secretly enjoy their dominance in the party and government, and use them as tools to communicate and accomplish what they cannot say or do directly," he said.

Taking a dig at Priyank Kharge, the BJP MP said the minister constantly makes ideological statements on the RSS and BJP, which is more in tune with Rahul Gandhi's "hate-filled" language.

"This indirectly earns browny points for Kharge Senior with the Nehru-Gandhi family and helps him survive in Delhi. Kharge Junior has become a kind of guru to the Siddaramaiah government on ideological matters," he alleged.

He noted that recently, when Priyank Kharge said that RSS path sanchalan should be banned, the Siddaramaiah government went about implementing it in right earnest, without even thinking whether it was legally feasible, or debating if this constituted an unconstitutional act born out of "incurable prejudice".

The BJP MP also accused Yathindra of attempting to "undercut" Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D K Shivakumar to ensure that his father is 'indispensable' as chief minister.

"I sincerely hope Karnataka soon escapes from the vice grip of these two dynasts, and the Rajyotsava month of November brings about change that saves the state from further decline," he added. PTI AMP KH