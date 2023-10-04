Karnataka: Cook arrested for sexually assaulting minor boys and recording it on phone

Hubballi (K'taka), Oct 4 (PTI) A 47-year-old cook from Odisha was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor boys and recording videos of the act on his mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.

The parents of two minor boys who were sexually assaulted and threatened by the accused Prabhanjan approached the Old Hubballi Police station to lodge a complaint.

According to police, the accused who worked in a leading hotel first befriended the minor boys and took them to his rented accommodation in Siddalingeshwara Colony here by luring them with snacks, chocolates and money. After taking them to his room, he threatened them with a knife and sexually assaulted them.

He forced them into unnatural sexual acts and got it videographed on his mobile phone with the help of another boy, a senior police official said.

The accused also threatened the boys of dire consequences if they disclosed the incident to anyone else. The minor boys were sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, he added.

When the matter came to public attention, locals thrashed the accused before handing him over to police.

Based on the complaint received, a case was registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and IT Act and the accused was arrested, according to police. PTI AMP RS KH