Karnataka court remands actor Darshan to judicial custody till July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru, Jun 22 (PTI) A court here on Saturday remanded Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case till July 4.

His four alleged accomplices too were sent to judicial custody.

The actor was in the police custody since June 11.

The Special Public Prosecutor prayed the court for a direction to lodge the accused persons separately and in different jails across Karnataka, which was opposed by Darshan’s lawyers.

Darshan and his aides were taken to the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

A huge number of his fans gathered at the court and raised slogans in favour of Darshan. The actor too waved at the them from the caged police van.

Thirteen other accused, including the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody two days ago.

A total of 17 people are accused in the murder case.

According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

Renukaswamy's body was found near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy's death was caused due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained.