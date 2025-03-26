Karnataka court reserves order in MUDA scam case, verdict on April 3

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) A Special Court for MPs and MLAs here has reserved its order in the MUDA case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The verdict is set to be pronounced on April 3.

On March 26, the court of CCH82 Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge heard arguments in the case filed by complainant Snehamayi Krishna against Siddaramaiah.

The complainant appeared in person and presented arguments regarding the B-final report submitted by the investigating officer.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Venkatesh Arabatti also made submissions in court, arguing in favour of granting the investigating officer leave to conduct further investigation under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.

The SPP cited relevant judgments from the Supreme Court to support his position.

The court has now reserved its order on the B-report (closure report) and scheduled it for pronouncement on April 3, 2025.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Apart from the Chief Minister, his wife Parvathi B M, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju are also accused in the case.