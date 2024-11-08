Karnataka court sentences three men to life term for rape and murder of minor girl

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 8 (PTI) A local court on Friday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl here in November, 2021.

The district sessions court of Dakshina Kannada passed the order against Jay Singh, Mukesh Singh and Manish Tirki, convicted for the crime.

According to the police, the trio taking advantage of the extreme alcohol addiction of the parents of the girl had lured her into a tile factory, raped and murdered her and mutilated the body and threw it into a gutter near the factory.

This happened in Ulaibettu panchayat limits in Mangaluru rural police station. The police had filed a case under POCSO Act and IPC then. PTI CORR AMP SA