Karnataka DCM Shivakumar rules out govt interference in police action against BJP leader

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday ruled out any government interference in the police action and arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was held for allegedly using a derogatory word against minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Advertisment

Calling Ravi "filthy mouth" for his language against Hebbalkar, the deputy CM claimed the former BJP national general secretary has even made derogatory comments against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

"Will they go and do a BJP meeting at Khanapur police station? (referring to BJP leaders meeting Ravi at station) ... police have shown too much courtesy towards him. Police conduct is also not correct. How did the police allow it (meeting)? We are not interfering in anything," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"Family members or one or two people can go and meet, but they were having a meeting inside (the police station)...then what is this allegation of attempting to kill him (Ravi)?" Ravi has accused the police of "violating" human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places in the district, following his arrest on Thursday.

Advertisment

He has even claimed police were behaving on the directions of someone from the "top", and hit out at the state government and the administration, calling it "dictatorial".

Terming Hebbalkar's supporters' anger against Ravi as "natural", Shivakumar said, "their leader, their daughter was insulted. Why are they - BJP protesting now. They are doing it because their leader is affected." Slamming Ravi, he said "this is not new for him. He had used words against several people in the past...he had even called CM Siddaramaiah as Siddaramulla Khan....this is his culture." Based on the complaint lodged by Hebbalkar, Ravi was booked for sexual harassment and intention to insult the modesty of a woman under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, when the House was adjourned for a while.

Advertisment

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said he would share the audio/video of the incident inside the Council if the media don't have them.

Hebbalkar retorted to Ravi for making some disrespectful remarks against Rahul Gandhi, to which the MLC used a derogatory word against her 10-12 times inside the Council. "Is this the culture of Chikamagaluru (Ravi's native)? Is it the culture of Bharat and BJP," he asked.

Expressing his displeasure about Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, the DCM said, he should have allowed for discussion on the matter, verified on what happened in the House.

Advertisment

"If Laxmi was at fault, he should have said she is wrong and if Ravi was at fault, he is wrong. Taking a statement from both of them and adjourning the House sine-die after saying what both sides said, was not right. He (Horatti) is a senior, as a Chairman he is non-political and protecting everyone should be his duty... I have respect for him," he said. PTI KSU SA