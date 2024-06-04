Karnataka DCM's brother D K Suresh trailing in Bangalore Rural

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother and Congress MP D K Suresh was trailing in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha segment by a margin of 51,869 votes on Tuesday.

Eminent cardiologist and former PM H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath of BJP was leading in the constituency.

As per arrangement between alliance partners BJP and JD(S), Manjunath contested on the saffron party ticket.

According to latest data available with the Election Commission, Suresh, who was the sole Congress candidate to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Karnataka, has so far got 99,669 votes, while Manjunath has secured 1,51,538 votes. PTI KSU RS ROH