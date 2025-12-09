Karnataka declares 1,777 acres near Devanahalli a ‘permanent special agricultural zone’

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) The Karnataka government has declared 1,777 acres across 13 villages in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk as a 'permanent special agricultural zone', officials said on Tuesday.

Clarifying that the move does not curb landowners’ rights, S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary in the Department of Industries, said farmers continue to have full freedom to sell their land without any restrictions.

He urged farmers not to be misled by "rumours or false narratives", following reports suggesting that land sale rights had been curtailed.

"Farmers in these villages expressed their wish to continue agriculture. The government responded positively and honoured that commitment. Any claim that this decision harms farmers is untrue," Selvakumar said in a statement.

He said the intention behind the notification was to prevent real estate misuse of agricultural land and stop developers from exploiting farmers. "We have not taken away farmers’ freedom or their right to sell land," he added.

Originally, the land near Devanahalli had been earmarked for an aerospace park. However, the government withdrew the acquisition plan after farmers objected, and has now reserved the area exclusively for agriculture.

Farmers willing to sell their land to the government may do so voluntarily and will be compensated based on the Land Price Determination Committee’s assessment. "There is no requirement to sell only to the government," Selvakumar said.

According to a statement, a meeting chaired earlier by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had decided to denotify the land and retain it for agricultural activity.

The new designation as a 'permanent special agricultural zone' extends additional benefits to farmers.

The government has assured that agricultural infrastructure will be strengthened in the region. The lands were already classified under the green zone category.

"The objective is to ensure agricultural growth alongside industrial development. By declaring the area a permanent special agricultural zone, the government hopes to attract greater investment into agriculture," the statement said.

The benefits proposed include access to high-yield seeds, cold storage, organic farming support, modern technologies such as hydroponics, improved soil and water management, direct market access, e-trading platforms, and better price realisation.

Farmers will also be eligible for special tax exemptions for farms and agri-startups, faster approvals for agri-business projects, warehouse development, export opportunities, and expanded local employment, the government said.

Plans are also in place to provide modern agricultural training, set up laboratories and quality-testing facilities, establish food-processing units, facilitate agricultural credit, and support research and partnerships.

Similar special agricultural zones already exist in Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra, as well as in other countries, the statement added.

A committee will soon be constituted to study best practices in those regions, to extend comparable benefits to farmers in Karnataka, it said. PTI AMP SSK